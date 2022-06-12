Cara Delevingne is caught kissing with the singer Minke

The model and actress Cara Delevingne shared a very passionate kiss with singer Minke this week while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.

Photographers captured the model, 29, kissing the “Something Better” artist, 31, in the northern Italian city where Travis Barker and kourtney kardashian they were recently married.

The model wore a Bob Marley t-shirt and blue shorts in poolside shots while leaning down to receive several kisses from the composerwhose real name is Leah Mason, dressed in a long white dress.

Cara held a bottle of sparkling water during the make out session while Minke held on to Carmen Maria Machado’s book, “Her Body and Other Parties,” a collection of stories celebrating female desire.

The sighting comes four months after the “Suicide Squad” actress was seen kissing Sienna Miller at Temple Bar in New York City.

“It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with a tall guy and then she made out with Cara,” a Page Six source said at the time, noting that Delevingne’s sister Poppy, 35, was also there. “It was like a fun night.”

Delevingne came out as pansexual in 2020 and later admitted in an interview that she was “disgusted” by same-sex relationships and had “suicidal tendencies” before coming to terms with her sexuality.

“I grew up in an old-fashioned home. I didn’t know anybody who was gay,” Delevingne revealed in March 2021. “I didn’t know that that was a thing and actually I think growing up…I didn’t know the fact that I was homophobic.”

She continued: “The idea of ​​being [con] [parejas] of the same sex, I was upset about that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never do that. That’s disgusting, ugh.’”

this finally it manifested as full-blown depression and suicidal thoughts for Cara before she shared her truth and began to embrace self-love.

“I was so embarrassed to ever be that,” she said, adding, “But really, that was the part of me that I love and accept so much.”

Cara has previously dated actress Ashley Benson and singer St. Vincent.