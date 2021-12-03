Cara Delevingne joins Selena Gomez in the cast of the new season of “Only Murders in the Building”

Friends and … co-stars!

Cara Delevingne And Selena Gomez they have been friends for many years and from now on too co-star!

The 29-year-old actress and model has indeed joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building and will have a role that we will see regularly during the second season. The colleague of the same age is already one of the protagonists, in the role of Mabel in the series that debuted last summer.

Cara Delevingne will play the character of Alice, as reported Deadline: “A sophisticated insider of the art world who gets entangled in mystery“.

We will see it soon also in the new chapter of Carnival Row with Orlando Bloom: filming for the second season of the series ended in August, while that of Only Murders in the Building 2 have just begun.

Selena Gomez, Zedd and Cara Delevingne at the 2015 Golden Globes after party – getty images

As we said at the beginning, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez have known each other for a long time and recently they went to an NBA game together in New York (you can see the photos here on Twitter).

We also remind you that both appeared in the video for “Bad Blood“of another famous friend: Taylor Swift!

ph: getty images