Cara Delevingne joins the XXL braids like Lali Esposito and Pampita

Braids, a classic that was all the rage in the 90s, are back this season and revisited in XXL format, which became the fetish of fashionistas. The last to join this bet? Cara Delevingnewhich true to its bold and revolutionary style, wears them in maxi and multicolour version.

as they did recently Lali Esposito Y pampitathe British supermodel published on Instagram a photo with her striking styling: the hair pulled up in an XXL braid, which reaches below the hip. Always original, she gave it her own touch: wore some pink, light blue and violet locks of hairwhich merged with the blonde tone.

Cara Delevingne showed off an XL braid hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram/@caradelevigne)

The hairstyle combined perfectly with the wardrobe, which was also very playful: he chose a mesh top with transparencies in multicolored version Y rainbow nipple shields: a full-color look that she put together for the Pride month.

Cara Delevingne surprised with a multicolored look with a braided hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram/@caradelevigne)

The final details? He completed the wardrobe with black leather pants Y makeup style glam: She wore pink shadow on her eyelids, mascara, lots of highlighter on her cheekbones and the tip of her nose, and red lips.

Cara Delevingne’s multi-colored play. (Photo: Instagram/@caradelevigne)

Lali Esposito and Pampita with very long braids

A few weeks ago, Lali Esposito and Pampita demonstrated the validity of hairstyles with braids in XXL version. The singer, who has a youthful and fun style, posed for a fashion campaign with hair divided into two blonde XL braidswith some intertwined pink locks and another two loose in the front. An alternative to this hairstyle similar to that of Cara Delevingne, with hints of color.

Lali Espósito wore two maxi braids for a fashion campaign. (Photo: Instagram/@lalioficial)

Thus, she demonstrated how to wear braids in an informal and urban setting, which she accompanied with appropriate clothing: she wore a Blue and green base print minidress with artwork and a pair of matching mitten-like gloves.

Lali Esposito’s braided look. (Photo: Instagram/@lalioficial)

Pampita, more classic, chose this style for one of her looks in The Hotel of the Famous: wear a maxi braid throughout the hairwhich emerged from a pony tail super tight. The hairstyle was the finishing touch of a locker room who also followed the trends of the moment to the letter: a long white dress, fitted to the body and with numerous openings cut outa phenomenon that does not stop.

Pampita wore a white dress and a braided hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram/@pampitaoficial)

Versatile and adaptable to the style of the wearer, the braid phenomenon continues to rise.

