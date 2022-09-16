Cara Delevingne: know what happens with the famous model and actress | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | | CHEKA

What has happened with Cara Delevingne? This is one of the questions asked by people who have followed the career of the 30-year-old British supermodel for several years. The young woman has also shown her great talent in the world of acting, but her current appearance worries her relatives a lot.

Cara Delevingne is remembered for her great role as Princess Sorokina in the movie ‘Anna Karenina’ (2012) and two years later she would be part of the cast of the film ‘The face of an Angel’. But one of her greatest performances in the seventh art was in ‘Suicide Squad’ where she played Enchantress.

The British model has had more participations in films that became the favorites of the public; However, another of her great talents was demonstrated on the various fashion catwalks.

For many years, Cara Delevingne was considered a supermodel and worked with renowned brands of clothing, perfumes, handbags, accessories, among others.

But currently some images that have been leaked on social networks have alarmed the whole world because the model looks very different.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MODEL CARA DELEVINGNE?

Cara Delevingne He has been worrying many of his fans, friends and family. As reported Daily Mail things are not going well with the supermodel and this was verified after the actress Margot Robbie left her home -according to the media- somewhat annoyed by the attitude of the model who has been seen with a very different image.

The aforementioned media indicated that this occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, when Robbie left Cara Delevingne’s home in West Hollywood.

For its part, Millennium, also refers to this case and refers to some photos of Margot Robbie leaving the model’s house where she is seen on the verge of tears. It is for this reason that the alarms of what could be happening with Cara Delevingne went off.

Margot Robbie looks VERY distressed hours after leaving friend Cara Delevingne’s house bound for LAX It follows a series of erratic appearances that have sparked heath concerns for Delevingne On Monday, Delevingne was a no-show at the Emmy Awards pic.twitter.com/WE4YBOjnpA — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 14, 2022

Both Milenio and Daily Mail made reference to some images that were spread on Twitter by the user Lilian Chan (@bestgug) where the model is seen inside a vehicle with what could apparently be a pipe.

Is Cara Delevingne in crisis? Pulling on a pipe while sitting in her car, she looks ashen, with sunken cheeks and dark rings circling her eyes. That glow which propelled her to a huge fortune and global fame has faded and changed into shorts that showcased the bruises on her legs. pic.twitter.com/UAUHXGKPwF — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 3, 2022

OTHER FACTS OF CARA DELEVINGNE THAT HAVE ALARMED

Daily Mail He recalled that on September 6 the supermodel was seen in Los Angeles with a totally different appearance and walked in socks.

The media indicates that its sources assured that Cara Delevingne he couldn’t control his body movements, then he would sit on the floor and wobble from side to side.

THEY GOT HER OFF JAY-Z’S PLANE

The Sun reported that the supermodel also starred in an event that caught the public’s attention. And it is that she had to descend from the private plane of the singer Jay-Z in an erratic display at the airport in the city of Los Angeles.

UNITED TO HELP CARA DELEVINGNE

The model’s situation has worried her friends and family. In that sense, The Sun, maintained that the family and people close to Cara Delevingne have thought of helping the 30-year-old and that she be treated by specialists.