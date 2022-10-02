Cara Delevingne launched her clothing capsule with Karl Lagerfeld — Very Cosmopolitan

If we talk about friendships in fashion, the model Cara Delevingne and the designer Karl Lagerfeld forged an endearing bond. Karl’s namesake firm decided to celebrate that friendship with a capsule of garments and accessories, which the model created in honor of the late designer.

“Feel the love with an iconic collaboration, where their close friendship and mutual love are the axes of the capsule.”

It is an avant-garde and eclectic collection, where we see functional and genderless items. Cara, she was one of Karl’s muses, and her bond began when the model first walked for Chanel. From there, her relationship grew and led to Cara Delevingne being associated with the eponymous firm today, and honoring her friendship.

“Karl opened up my world to what fashion is really about. It is about the real thing, unless the self-expression”, confessed the model and actress.

Most of the garments and accessories were made with more sustainable materials. In addition, there is a wide range of sizes for everyone.

Collection Details

The Cara x Karl capsule showcases the brand’s focus on high-quality transformable items that can be worn in multiple ways. Both the garments and the accessories were made with organic and recycled fabrics. This approach ensures more targeted consumption and less impact on the environment.

Not only is it a collection that reflects the friendship and love between the two, we also see looks inspired by Karl’s iconic style.

“We take conformism off the table, and create our own rules, that’s something Karl encouraged me to do,” Cara detailed.

Convertible tailoring, mix-and-match denim, sleek atheisure, and even multifunctional outerwear. It is a collection that invites you to break the rules of style, and bets on a timeless and sustainable wardrobe.

One of the brand’s style codes is undoubtedly the white shirt. The new collection modernizes this staple into a transformable, gender-neutral piece that can be worn open back, cropped or as a classic long shirt.

The entire capsule of garments and accessories between Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld, is available in the Official site of the creative signature.