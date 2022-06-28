Cara Delevingne left an interview after being told she seemed ‘a little irritated’

ads

Cara Delevingne carved a niche for herself as a model and actress, but that doesn’t mean she can’t get real when she tries herself out. the suicide squad Star has a reputation for having a candid and energetic tone that sometimes catches the attention of others. One of these interviews with a Sacramento news show went viral in 2015. And years later, she still shows up from time to time.

Cara Delevingne’s bad interview

Delevingne was in good morning sacrament to promote your film Paper cities. However, things got off to a rocky start when one of the hosts called her Carla at introductions. The hosts wasted no time asking her if she read the source material and related it to her performance. Taken aback, Delevingne responded with a bit of sarcasm.

“No, I never read the book or the script, actually. I got blown away a bit,” the star joked before confirming that she did read the book and that she loved it.

Delevingne provided similarly sarcastic responses to follow-up questions. Sensing the sarcasm from him, the hosts became more combative with Delevingne. And the interview sank.

“I saw you in London speaking a couple of weeks ago on television, and you seemed much more excited than now,” questioned one of the presenters. “Are you exhausted?”

Here, the interview took an awkward turn. Delevingne responded defensively. “No, I mean, I’m still very excited,” she replied. “The premiere was last night. It was an emotional night. It felt like the end of an era. But I’m no less excited than I was a couple of weeks ago. Maybe he had a little more energy. It’s morning,” she said, clearly annoyed.

Then he cut the interview. The hosts commented on Delevigne’s perceived rudeness, stating that they thought it was a joke until they realized she wasn’t.

internet never gives up

Cara Delevingne attends the DKNY 30th Anniversary Party at St. Ann’s Warehouse on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

The internet jumps every time a notable person shows a bit of a fight. And this time was not the exception. Some people were offended by his antics. According to The Wrap, Whoopi Goldberg called Delevingne “unprofessional” for his antics. by Goldberg the view the co-host at the time, Nicole Wallace, was more pointed with her language.

the carnival queue The actor shrugged: “Some people just don’t understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour.” she tweeted. While the story was the talk of the town for a bit, it wasn’t egregious enough to bring her down. It also wasn’t the only time her antics received extra attention.

Don’t test Cara Delevingne

While it’s easy to criticize Delevingne for her behavior towards those hosts, the actress shows a sense of humor whenever she comes clean. SCMP looked at the ways Delevingne displayed her quirky sense of humor.

Delevingne isn’t afraid to put himself out there in the name of comedy, but some still find him overbearing and rude. At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, he notoriously eyed Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet. Later, the rapper added fuel to the fire by cutting out the model from a photo in which he initially appeared. Additionally, Delevingne’s drunken performance at Azealia Banks’ birthday party also garnered attention.

Whether this is the case of an out-of-touch celebrity who lacks social skills or someone’s weird sense of humor that fails to land, Delevingne knows how to turn heads. Her patented attitude can come out whenever she sees an opportunity to let her shine.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne’s Hugh Hefner-Inspired ‘Adult Playhouse’ Comes With a Secret Vaginal Tunnel

ads