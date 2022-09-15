Cara Delevingne looks completely shattered after Burning Man in a parking lot

ORn new report of MailOnline states that the friends of Cara Delevingne are concerned about the actress’s mental health due to her strange behavior in the parking lot after spending a few days at a desert festival, barely eating and not washing.

After attending the festival in the Nevada desert, where there are no food trucks or stores, Expensive He hadn’t had time to recover yet.

Free-spirited people looking to let loose and enjoy the distinctive psychedelic atmosphere of Burning Man have long been known to attend the week-long event, which takes place in black rock desert since the early 1990s.

Expensivewho recently caused concern among her friends, was seen in photos rubbing her face and blowing her nose while holding what appeared to be a pipe in her mouth.

According to reports, one of her friends told MailOnline that “she had just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looking disheveled because she still hadn’t had time to wash up.”

“Her friends are worried about her in general after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister Poppy He was at the festival with her. She was not alone and she stands behind her.”

“Burning Man It’s not filled with burger trucks like other festivals. You throw everything you need into an RV and that’s what you have to live on while you’re there. Everything works on an exchange system.”

Was Cara Delevingne “exhausted” from Burning Man?

After a series of public episodes, friends and admirers of Expensive They began to worry about her mental health in recent weeks, which led her to party over the weekend at the festival.

While celebrating his 30th birthday in Ibiza with celebrities like Sienna MillerMargot Robbiehis sister Poppy and Lady Mary Charteriswho have been taking care of her, was seen looking healthier.

As she sat in the driver’s seat of her car, smoking a cigarette and running her hands over her face in recent photos taken after she returned from Burning Man, Face She looked careless and exhausted.

She took off her makeup and put on a purple T-shirt. Jimi Hendrixshorts that revealed his damaged legs and sneakers. going to the store, Expensive30, spoke on the phone while donning a bucket hat and sunglasses.