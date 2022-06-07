Cara Delevingne looks tied up in a mesh top and pasties to celebrate Pride

ads

Cara Delevingne is celebrating Pride in style.

The model appeared on the month of love on Instagram on Monday in a rainbow-colored knotted top with nothing but matching pasties underneath.

She paired the rope with leather pants and looped matching fabric through her waist-length ponytail to complete the rave-inspired look.

“OMG you’re so sexy and interesting,” Mindy Kaling commented, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gottmik left a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Delevingne, 29, is no stranger to going topless; she even attended the 2022 Met Gala wearing just a blazer, which she later removed to reveal nothing but pasties and gold body paint.

At last month’s fashion event, fans noted that the British beauty didn’t hide her psoriasis, drawing a different kind of pride with her nearly nude outfit.

The British model confirmed her relationship with Ashley Benson in 2019 in honor of Pride’s 50th anniversary and came out as pansexual in 2020.caradelevingne/Instagram

Delevingne, who previously dated Ashley Benson and St. Vincent, has been open about her sexuality, previously creating a Pride-themed sportswear line for Puma and announcing in 2020 that she identifies as pansexual.

“I was so unhappy and not following my truth, especially in terms of being a model,” she previously said of her past struggles. “The whole thing about having to fit in the box: I’m an androgynous person.

She showed off her tattoos in a rave-inspired look and styled it with a rainbow braided ponytail.caradelevingne/Instagram

“I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough and tumble ‘man’.”

The “Suicide Squad” actress added, “I feel much more comfortable with the fluidity of what it is to just be a human and be an animal, almost, because that’s who we are.”

