Cara Delevingne manages to take advantage of the male wardrobe without losing her essence as a woman

The Truth Commission puts together the pieces of Colombia broken by the conflict

Bogotá, June 27 (EFE).- The Colombia broken into pieces that left more than half a century of armed conflict was recovered by the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition, which over more than three years he put these fragments together to prepare the painful report that he will present to the country on Tuesday. This body is part of the Comprehensive System for Peace, which also includes the Unit for the Search for Persons Given as Disappeared (UBPD) and the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), and began its arduous task on November 29, 2018 with the objective of delivering a report on the conflict three years later, on November 28 of last year. However, last October the Constitutional Court extended the mandate of the Truth Commission for seven months as requested by victims of the conflict who warned about the limitations imposed by the covid-19 pandemic and the health emergency ordered by the Government. to face her. THE REPORT In the act of November 2018 with which the activities of the Commission began, its president, the Jesuit priest Francisco de Roux, expressed: “Here, we are equal, committed and honored, the commitment to respond (…) with the clamor of millions of Colombians who, in the territory and in exile, ask for the truth about what happened to them in the conflict, about what happened to us as a society”. That day he recalled that the report they will present has the mandate to clarify and promote the recognition of practices and events, particularly massive ones that constitute serious violations of human rights, as well as to establish collective responsibilities of the State, its Governments and public powers; the institutions and organizations, and the armed actors that took part in the conflict. The Spanish doctor Carlos Beristain, one of the truth commissioners, assured in an interview with Efe that the report that will be presented has two parts. The first is the process that the Commission has carried out during its mandate: “We have practically spent three and a half years in a listening exercise in many parts of the country, also in that Colombia outside of Colombia, because in 24 countries we have been taking testimony.” “That report is going to tell what that process has been that we have also learned along the way about this reconstruction of the truth. The Commission has carried out more than 500 social dialogue initiatives throughout the country, around the world, we have carried out acts of recognition also different from both former members of the FARC and members of the Army and paramilitaries,” he said. The second face is the research work, reflected in the 10 volumes that will be presented on Tuesday to the country and the international community. “It has a historical part, it has a part that focuses on human rights violations – we have to account for the 13 points of the Commission’s mandate -. There is another part that tells about the impacts that all this has left on society, in the victims, what consequences the war has brought, what also social and political fractures have occurred in the country,” he explained. He also pointed out that the report includes specific problems of ethnic groups, women and the LGBTIQ + collective, as well as children and exiles. “The Commission’s report, in a country where so much has been written and so much research has been done, tries to give an account of this listening exercise and tries to collect that diversity of experiences, those bits of truth that inhabit so many stories that the Commission has listened to and is trying to make an inclusive vision”, he valued. THE COMMISSIONERS The peace agreement signed in November 2016 by the Government and the then FARC guerrilla says that to carry out its work, this body is made up of 11 commissioners: De Roux, Beristain, Lucía González, Alejandra Miller, Ángela Salazar, Patricia Tobón, Marta Ruiz, Alejandro Valencia, Saúl Franco, Alfredo Molano and Carlos Guillermo Ospina. However, Commissioner Salazar, who stood out for being a defender of the rights of women, banana workers and domestic workers, died of covid-19 on August 7, 2020. Leyner Palacios was appointed to replace her. , one of the most recognized social leaders in Colombia and who represents victims of the municipality of Bojayá (west), which suffered one of the bloodiest massacres of the armed conflict on May 2, 2022, in which at least 86 people died in a FARC attack. Commissioner Molano, one of the leading investigators of violence and armed conflict in the field, also passed away on October 31, 2019 of cardiac arrest due to cancer. In his place, Alejandro Castillejo Cuéllar, an academic from the National University who is a specialist in development and peace, was appointed in April 2020. However, the Truth Commission did not complete its mandate with all its members because retired Army Major Carlos Guillermo Ospina resigned last month, considering that he was being “stigmatized” because of his vision of the armed conflict. “There is no longer room for me because in the Truth Commission there is an accusation, a stigmatization, about me,” Ospina said in an interview with Noticias RCN after submitting his resignation to De Roux. The statements of the retired major include some criticism that the Truth Commission has received from sectors that consider that they have not been heard by this body. Despite this, thousands of people, both victims and perpetrators and third parties, turned to the Commission in the hope that their contributions would be useful for the publication of a report that collects the pieces of a broken Colombia that wants to be seen in the mirror. so as not to repeat the violence of the past. (c) EFE Agency