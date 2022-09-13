Cara Delevingne meets with her sister after photos in a worrying state

After a few days ago the English model Cara Delevingne was seen at Los Angeles Van Nuys AirportCalifornia, in a state of confusion and noticeably ailing, his family, especially his older sister, Poppy, a socialite, model and influencer, flew to be by his side amid growing concern about his erratic behavior.

Poppy, who lives in London, was seen leaving Cara’s Los Angeles mansion on Friday night, after reports emerged. worrying images of the model behaving erratically.

The 30-year-old model was seen dangling her feet out the window of a Suburban van as a driver took her to the private Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles to board a private jet owned by the Jay-Z rapper.

Wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, Cara made her way to the plane, only to disembark 45 minutes later and was seen pacing back and forth, bending over and “acting nervously,” according to witnesses.

“He was smoking cigarette after cigarette and talking heatedly on his mobile phone, which he dropped on the street at one point,” a bystander told The Mail on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Suicide Squad and Paper Towns actress was also seen outside a Los Angeles sex shop smoking an unknown substance from a pipe and drinking an unidentified liquid that she dropped into her mouth from a bottle.

“Everything is very worrying. Cara has been open about her mental health issues in the past. She comes from a very good and close family and of course they will come together and do whatever it takes to help her. Her family is clearly worried about her, which is why Poppy immediately went to be with her. Everyone is concerned about Cara’s behavior,” a close family friend told the outlet.

The model and actress was expected to attend a Puma show in New York on Tuesday, but sources now say she is “unlikely” to attend.

Last April, his bank, HSBC, registered a charge against his company Cara Co., despite the fact that it has assets worth 41.4 million pounds. The version has been handled that the measure was taken to protect the interests of his bankers in case his company suffered a sudden change.

