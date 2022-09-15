Cara Delevingne Misses Her Own NYFW Event As Fans Worry About Her Behavior

Model and actress Cara Delevingne reportedly failed to show up for her own event at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Monday, adding to concerns about her recent behavior.

Delevingne collaborated with the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld’s label to produce a capsule collection of genderless clothing and accessories that are easy to mix and match. Having worked on the collection for the past several years, the model said Fashion that Lagerfeld “would be really proud of what we’ve created and how we’ve created it.”

The line launched globally on September 8, and a capsule launch for the collaboration took place in the middle of NYFW on Monday night, with a host of celebrities and fashionistas in attendance. The only thing missing, according to various sources, was Delevingne herself.

Some guests at the event included Keke Palmer, actress Nina Dobrev, Becky G, Jamie Campbell Bower and Candice Swanepoel, among others.

Delevingne’s absence from the event was the latest incident to spark concern among her fans, as some have pointed out behavior they found strange in recent months.

More recently, sources have reported the Only murders in the building actor who appears barefoot and restless in an airport, and a video which has 1.8 million views at the time of publication shows Delevingne barefoot, appearing to be talking on the phone as she circles erratically outside Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

In July, fans noticed that he seemed to act strangely at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he spent the night helping rapper Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet. as a guest on Tonight’s Show Starring Jimmy Fallonshe explained that she was just enjoying being the rapper’s hype woman for the night.

“I was standing behind her and then she was trying to [do] the thing with fashion [where you] move your [dress], and I really couldn’t,” she said, referring to Megan Thee Stallion’s outfit, a black and beige Mugler miniskirt with a tank top and a flowy scarf hanging off the side. “I was helping her and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s go!’ Like promoting her, being her exaggerated woman ».

The actress continued: “And then I was lying on the floor taking pictures. That’s what I do, I don’t know. She was very excited. I thought, ‘Let me get my angle, guys! I’m a photographer.’ It was so funny.”

“I was living my best life, but people thought it was a little weird,” he said. “People find me weird, but that’s who I am. There is no shame”.

Delevingne has previously hugged some people thinking she’s weird, as her Twitter bio proudly reads, “EMBRACE YOUR EXTRAORDINITY!”

news week reached out to a representative for Delevingne for additional comment.