Cara Delevingne, model, actress and, above all, free: “I’m a bit strange”

The stories of handsome, successful and wealthy celebrities are always interesting. When some ingredient is added to that perfect cocktail morbid, the expectation skyrockets. It can be a health problem, substance abuse, a love tragedy, a coming out of the closet…

These days the model and actress Cara Delevingne, which meets the standard of beautiful, successful and 100% wealthy (although it is all that and much more) is on everyone’s lips. Certain erratic behaviors, such as walking sloppily through an airport barefoot after a few days at a music festival, have set off alarm bells.

People wonder if drugs are the cause and if she, so divine, so British, so supermodel and with that undoubtedly hypnotic face, can be living an irreversible decline with only 30 years. So much so that the images of margot robbieone of her best friends (with whom she has spent a few days in Ibiza this summer), with an anguished face after going to visit her at her house.

Getty Images

It is not the first time that Cara Delevingne has been talked about. A few months ago, during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, she also had a strange behavior with the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who will not separate throughout the night. His gestures, perhaps too spontaneous, and his unpredictable movements surprised some and annoyed others.

This summer, however, on the Jimmy Fallon show, she explained how controversial her behavior was, although she didn’t clear up many doubts either: they are friends and she was cheering her on as if she were her assistant, even throwing herself on the ground to take pictures: “People I seem strange but that’s how i am Without shame”, she explained with a funny and very talkative speech, showing that she is, above all, free and unapologetic.

Getty Images

In addition to being a model and actress (let’s not forget her work in ‘Anna Karenina’, ‘Paper Towns’ and ‘Suicide Squad’), Cara is fond of music. Fallon himself thanked her in her last appearance on her show that she is always a juicy guest and that she even lends herself to playing the electric guitar if she gets involved, as she already did once. However, on Spanish sets we have also been able to verify her musical virtuosity. Years ago, in El Hormiguero, she was encouraged to play the Spanish guitar and even the drumseven with dizzying heels and a very short dress, which clearly did not facilitate the execution:

LGBTI icon

It is clear that Cara Delevingne, considered by many the successor of Kate Moss by spirit of ‘british’ rebel, is a rare bird, a character full of edges that always surprises and makes headlines. One of them, of course, is about her sexual orientation, since her list of partners includes both men as women. One of the last names with which she has been associated, in fact, is Sienna Miller.

She does not hide her sexuality and whenever she has the chance, she supports the group, since she assumes her public figure as a good speaker to give it visibility. However, in a recent interview with GQ magazine, she said that she I didn’t want to be gay because I thought it would not be accepted. But one day he came out of the closet: “There came a time when I’m tired of hiding those parts of me: myself was the person I had hidden my entire life,” she said.

Likewise, she opposed the concept of gender as a social construction that assigns certain roles according to sex: “That ‘boys like this and girls like this’ it’s ridiculous” concluded.