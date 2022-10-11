Cara Delevingne models the most elegant acrylic nails that rejuvenate the hands

I declare myself a fan of Cara Delevingne! The clearest reason is because the model always surprises me with her outfits, as well as her style. She recently shared a photo of herself sporting cherry red acrylic nails, a surefire bet that will never go out of style.

This time of year, the manicure will become one of the main accessories and that is why we suggest you go for a design with personality, but sophisticated, so we leave you with some inspo so that your image has much more personality, as well as glamour.

Cara Delevingne teaches us how to use red acrylic nails

Through her Instagram account, the model showed off the classic red nails (yes, those that we have all used at least once). On this occasion, she showed off the mini and square version with the most sensual enamel, a combination that goes very well with executive looks.

Cara Delevingne teaches us how to wear red acrylic nails. Photo: IG

Ways to Wear Red Acrylic Nails in Fall

minimalist manicure

We love this feminine version and perfect to use on medium nails. Remember that you can bet on a dotted design that blends neutral colors with a more striking one.

Ways to wear red acrylic nails in fall. Photo: oibonita.com.br

french nail design

Another very seductive way to use red is with French nails, remember that the most important thing is to choose a tone that you like.

french nail design Photo: pradaandpearls.com

You, would you use the acrylic nails modeled by Cara Delevingne to have an elegant vibe that rejuvenates the hands? Me, I already have an appointment at the manicurist.