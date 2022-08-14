Cara Delevingne monopolizes everyone’s gaze on top of her truck

Cara Delevingne not only walks the catwalks of the best fashion houses, but she is also the face of a large automotive company. Today in Tork, we will show you the German car in which the model dazzles everyone. Slide and find out more!

August 08, 2022 12:36 p.m.

Cara Delevingne is a international model that has been in the field for more than 10 years, and has managed to parade on the catwalks of fashion houses of the stature of Victoria’s Secret, Dior, Chanel and even sportswear brands such as Cougar. Her successful career has led her to possess an impressive estate of 28 million dollars.

This large number is due to one of the highest paid british supermodelsand that is why he has been able to invest his Big salaries at home and high-end cars. Although the London-born is not a fan of luxury and speed, she has certain models in her garage and, furthermore, has been the partner of actress Michelle Rodríguez, better known as Letty Ortiz in Fast and furiousso it may be that some of the adrenaline fanaticism has infected her.

Cara gets closer and closer to the world of cars and, this time, to one company in particular, Volkswagen. The responsible for sales and marketing of the brand chose to give an image of youth and fun to the new car that they would present, and that is why the 29-year-old model was the best option for it. She posed next to the new T-Cross and stated that this vehicle fits her perfectly.

The volkswagen t-cross stars in this campaign and has a 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine which provides a power of 95 to 115 horsepower. Is SUVs marks a time of 10.4 to 12.6 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and travels at a speed of 176 to 184km/h. A simple but ideal option to transport through the streets of London like the supermodel.

It seems that the collaborations of the British are not only reduced to fashion brands but also to models on wheels. We do not rule out seeing Delevingne again at the wheel of another car soon…

Cara Delevingne poses next to the Volkswagen T-Cross.