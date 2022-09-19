Cara Delevingne net worth: How much does the actress and former top model earn per year?

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne was born on August 12, 1992 in London, England, where she grew up with her two older sisters, Chloe and Poppy.

He dropped out of school when he was 17 to continue her career as a modeland signed with Storm Management in 2009, but her breakthrough didn’t come until a few years later, in fact, it took her a year to get a paying job as a model.

Cara Delevingne’s net worth

Cara Delevingne is a famous model known for her work with top designers and houses like Zara, Chanel, Burberry, H&M and many more.

She has also signed endorsement deals with many brands such as Burberry, Tag Heuer, YSL Beauty to name just a few, which along with her runway work, make her in one of the highest paid models in the world with around $9 million in annual earnings.

Cara Delevingne has a estimated net worth around $50 millions according to Celebrity Net Worth, mainly due to her work as a model, but also for her acting roles in the entertainment industry.

Cara Delevingne’s big break in modeling

Two years after Cara Delevingne began her career as a modelChristopher Bailey of Burberry he saw her and chose her for his 2011 campaign.

A year later, Delevingne walked in a total of nine shows during the New York Fashion Week, working with brands such as Jason Wu, Rag & Bone, Thakoon, Donna Karan, Tory Burch and Oscar de la Renta, among others.

Later it would also appear in the London Fashion Weekthe Milan Fashion Week and the Paris Fashion Weekworking with brands like Moschino, Cacharel, Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna and many more.

2012 would eventually be considered Cara Delevingne’s breakout season in the modeling world.