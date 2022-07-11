Cara Delevingne Opens Up About What It’s Like To Work With Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of ‘Only Murders’ and we want to tell you everything he told us in the interview we did with him, but first… let’s recap.

There is no doubt that the first season of ‘EITHERnly Murders in the Building’ it was all a success and, for the second season, just released on Star+, new characters join, including those of Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, to continue solving the new mysteries of the Arconia.

First of all, let’s recap. During the first season we saw Mabel, Oliver and Charles (Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, respectively)three residents of the Arconia building in New York with little in common, become friends after finding a hobby common: the podcast of true crime and, after the mysterious death of one of his neighbors, start his own podcast to investigate what happened.

By the end of the season (spoiler alert in case you haven’t seen her) another one of her neighbors dies, Arconia chairwoman Bunny Folger and the three protagonists are the main suspects in the murder.

The second season begins with that premise and Mabel, Oliver and Charles They must prove they are innocent. while dealing with podcast of the competition that intends to investigate the same crime.

One of the new characters appearing this season is Alice, played by Cara Delevingne, About whom we don’t know much yet, other than that she is a British gallery owner and will be Mabel’s romantic interest, “Alice is mysterious, intelligent and very sure of herself. She knows what she wants and she gets it, ”Cara tells about her character in an interview, “Because she’s British like me, I didn’t have to prepare for an accent, but I did shave”, laughs the actress and model, “The preparation for the role was more about understanding why she does the things she does, what her intentions are, what makes her who she is and those kinds of things.”

What is Selena Gomez like at work?

Although we want to know more about Alice, we will have to watch the series to learn more about her, we simply know that will bring out a side of Mabel that I didn’t know before and will be a love interest, something I can’t help but ask Cara if it was weird to play, being Selena’s good friend for a long time, “It really wasn’t, I think when it’s your job you can’t make it weird and it’s funnier, I don’t know”, says, “It was very interesting because I got to see Selena in a different light, professionally. She is very good at her job, so kind and polite; she has amazing ideas. In addition, we had the opportunity to spend a lot of time together, more than we are used to because we are both always so busy.”

“It’s the best job,” he admits; being previously friends with Selena helped her to enter a cast that was already a kind of family, having worked together during the first season, “There are always nerves about how the audience will react to the character, but also I was afraid of how the cast would react to me, Without a doubt, it helped to be so close to Selena”, she says about this aspect, “Everyone is so close and I felt very welcome, as if I was at home from day one”.

Although not like the main characters of the series that of a hobby develop their own podcast, Cara confesses that she also has her own hobby funny: the blunt escapements, “In a way they are similar to the true crime”, he laughs as he talks about this, “Wherever I go, I always find the weirdest, scariest and most difficult ones.

Before ending our interview time, I ask Cara one last question: if you had a podcastwhat would it be about? To which he replies that “it would be a mix between talking in depth about the psychology behind female and male sexuality; that mixed with environmental and sustainable issues”.

