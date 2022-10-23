Cara Delevingne or how the combination of suit and bra is synonymous with success in 2022

Estrop – Getty Images

Going for a suit jacket on the red carpet and any renowned event is an increasingly common choice on the part of celebrities and fashion experts. Do it from the hand of a simple bra, too. In recent months we have been able to see how many famous people fell for this combination as simple as it is effective and confirmed its success in all kinds of areas. A phenomenon strictly linked to the fashion trend that began in 2021 and that champions leaving lingerie on view.

Cara Delevingnefashion expert and lover of the most original and unexpected trends, has been the latest to succumb to a style formula for one of her recent public appearances at Mipcom, the largest audiovisual fair in the world that takes place in Cannes, specifically for the promotion of his new series Planet Sex.

The producer, model and actress has captured all eyes with a successful styling that combined a suit jacket with satin details in camel color and a bra also in this fabric but in a striking purple tone. Cara Delevingne wore her jacket completely open, exposing the piece of lingerie, which provided a carefree and sexy touch to her final look.

High-heeled ankle boots in a brown tone very similar to the look with lace-up details and a simple gold-tone necklace completed the choice of the British model.

As Olivia Wilde demonstrated a few weeks ago at the Venice Festival or, more recently, Cecilia Suárez, this daring combination can be just as elegant and sophisticated as one that includes more classic shirts or tops. The choice of garments, accessories and, of course, the ability of each one to make their own is decisive for wear this trend without giving up glamor and style. Cara Delevingne’s is just the (pen) last test that exemplifies it.