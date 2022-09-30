Cara Delevingne paints her Nutella brown hair and says goodbye to her blonde hair

The thick, dark eyebrows of Cara Delevingne and her platinum blonde hair defined an era (and possibly helped bring back bushy eyebrows). However, today you can see Delevingne with a drastic change from the bright blonde tone. for the season of fall 2022is trying out a warm brown shade called chestnut Nutella.

We predicted that hair color with this warmth would be popular for fallY Cara Delevingne has already been advanced. She revealed the new dye during the launch party for her Karl Lagerfeld fashion line ‘Cara Loves Karl Paris’ on September 27, during Paris Fashion Week.

Naturally, she attended the party in one of her own clothes: a dress blazer belted black paired with thigh-high black suede boots, bright red lips, and her Nutella brown dye. Her tan waves have been parted with a middle parting for an easy, effortless look that seems to be in the style of the model’s trademark. The roots were a darker shade of brown that faded to a lighter caramel color for a classic ombré color, and the light texture was the icing on the cake.

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne he is practically unrecognizable with his Brown hair darker. It’s hard to believe that the model once had almost blonde hair with the 180-degree change her mane has undergone. But whether you have bright blonde hair or chestnut Nutellawe know that it will certainly suit you.

Article originally published by Allure US, allure.com, adapted by Paola Zamarripa.