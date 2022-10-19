Cara Delevingne presented her first documentary series in Cannes | United States | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

British actress and top Cara Delevingne presented this Tuesday at the Mipcom television fair, in the city of Cannes, her first documentary series, ‘Planet Sex’, which follows the LGBTIQ+ activist in an exploration of the sexuality and gender of people from all over the world.

Produced by Freemantle together with BBC Three and Hulu, it is a television documentary in serial format in which Delevingne talks about her own experience, but also questions others about the way they live their sexuality and the problems they face. they have faced.

Delevingne is also the executive producer of this project, whose first ten minutes premiered in the main auditorium of the Palais des Festivals during the main international television market, Mipcom.

The top was accompanied by the CEO of Freemantle UK, Simon Andrea, who explained that this collaboration has allowed exploring “fundamental aspects of gender and sexuality” with an “epic” approach and “intimate details”.

“This question has had a great meaning in my life and I didn’t realize how much I needed to launch myself on this journey on a personal level. I wanted to explore, I have always been curious about what happens in the world, but I did not think that this would allow me to look inside myself, which is what has happened “Delevingne said.

The British, who has paraded in the main international fashion houses, is an ambassador for Dior and recently created a collection with the signature of the German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, left the front row of the catwalks a few years ago to devote himself to the cinema , where he has had some small roles.

Delevingne, 30, was previously married to actress Ashley Benson and has come out publicly as pansexual, bisexual, lesbian, before saying today that although she doesn’t quite know what exactly she is, she knows she is “queer.”

The six episodes of the series focus on issues such as female sexuality, beauty, sexual orientation, gender, pornography, and monogamy.

“I wanted to deal with topics that I used to ask myself questions about when I was little, six questions that are fundamental for me. But the interesting thing is that there is no single answer, because there are different examples of people around the world”commented the actress.

For her, one of the strengths of this series is precisely the ability for the public to connect with the experiences of others and learn from issues that are often taboo. According to Delevingne, the “queer” public will learn, but also the heterosexual.

One of the things that most surprised the actress in this journey through sexuality, in which she reveals details of her own intimacy, was the episode dedicated to pornography and the money that moves this industry whose “effect on youth is terrifying” . But also the one dedicated to female sexuality.

“The fact that the moon landing happened before we mapped where the clitoris is is completely insane.” said the model, who has created her own production company and hopes to continue directing and telling stories with which people learn. The series opens in November in the United Kingdom, and has already been sold in more than 90 countries.