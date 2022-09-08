Cara Delevingne presents her collection with Karl Lagerfeld

Despite his death, Karl Lagerfeld remains a benchmark in the world of fashion. His legacy is still very much alive in the firms he worked for, but also in his own clothing brand. And it is that Karl Lagerfeld has teamed up with her great friend Cara Delevingne to launch a new clothing collection that unites the spirit of these two fashion icons. Unisex and transformable garments that arrive ready to revolutionize the street style.

The close friendship of Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld was one of Cara Delevingne’s mentors (Photos: Gtres)

Cara Delevingne was one of the last models that Karl Lagerfeld raised to the top. There was not only an employment relationship between them, but also a close friendship. The Kaiser was Delevingne’s mentor, the one who made her the icon she is today, and led her to parade before the best firms in the world.

“Karl opened up a new world for me as far as the true meaning of fashion is concerned. It made me see that fashion is an authentic and unapologetic self-expressionCara Delevingne points out. For this reason, the model has not hesitated to join the designer’s firm and create together with them an exclusive collection that unite the vision that both had of fashion.

A unisex, sustainable and transformable collection

The clothing collection unites the spirit of Lagerfeld and the crazy style of the model

It is a proposal that adapts Karl’s iconic style to Cara’s vision with outfits tailor-made, original denim sets and combinable garments. Although what stands out most about the collection is that it is genderless. The garments are genderless, unisex, and are also available in a wide variety of sizes to fit all bodies.

It’s a collection with a twist elegant and daring. Featuring transformable tuxedo-style trousers and blazers that can be paired with timeless shirts or worn individually for a look of the most modern and captivating.

The garments are transformable and very original, making them possible to wear in multiple ways and styles. Also, the Cara ♥️ Karl collection has been made with organic and recycled fabrics.