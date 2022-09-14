Cara Delevingne pushes Karl Lagerfeld’s distinctive aesthetic into a new era of fashion
For the new collaborative capsule CARA LOVES KARL.
It’s no secret that Cara Delevingne’s bond with Karl Lagerfeld was bursting with creative energy, seeing the model become a compelling muse for the late designer throughout her career. Now, Delevingne is collaborating with Lagerfeld’s namesake brand to honor the cherished friendship through an eye-catching capsule collection.
Combining Lagerfeld’s sleek, minimalist designs with shared values of inclusivity in fashion, the new collection comprises alternative tailoring garments intended to be worn by any gender, age and size. A range of contemporary-cut blazers takes the top spot on the offering, crafted with boxy silhouettes and asymmetrical lines. Along with the suits’ skinny pants and cut-off shirts, the pieces are designed to be playfully mixed and swapped for fresh new looks.
Casual items round out the collection, including dark denim pieces, a reversible leather bomber jacket, hoodies and Delevingne’s iconic off-duty pilot jacket. In addition to the avant-garde spirit of the designs, the brand focuses on incorporating sustainable yet high-quality materials throughout.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Delevingne says: “It’s been great sharing my ideas with the creative team, giving feedback on the designs, and having a little fun in the process.” She adds: “Because this is a gender-neutral collection, I think the message is inclusive. It doesn’t matter how you identify. There are pieces in this collection for everyone. It’s made for everyone.”
Take a closer look at the collection in the dynamic campaign lookbook.
The CARA LOVES KARL capsule collection is now available to buy online and in KARL LAGERFELD boutiques.