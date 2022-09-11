Cara Delevingne raises concern for a video that shows her in strange behavior

Cara Delevingne She has already conquered the worlds of modeling, acting and even singing, but what few know about her are about her own struggles with depression and suicidal feelings as a teenager.

It is the same thing that now has Cara’s fans worried after material from her appeared on social networks that it shows her looking extremely out of it, disheveled, and in strange behavior.

Both in images and videos you can see how Delevingne walks barefoot with his dog at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, with noticeably sunken eyes and dark circles around them.

He carried some kind of pipe to smoke and his clothing consisted of a Britney Spears shirt, black pants with green, yellow and red stripes, and yellow socks.

seemed very nervous and dropped his cell phone multiple times while someone else was on the line, according to photographers at the scene.

That day and according to DailyMail, Cara was unable to control her body movements at certain times.

The Sun, meanwhile, says that his close ones do not rule out an intervention to protect his health: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved,” said a friend of the supermodel.

