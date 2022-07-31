Entertainment

Cara Delevingne reappears after showing erratic behavior in Los Angeles

After showing strange behavior in two fast food establishments in Los Angeles California, Cara Delevingne reappeared on a television show, however, the young woman continued to act somewhat strange.

Recently, the 29-year-old model appeared on the television program ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ to promote his participation in the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, famous mystery series from the Hulu streaming platform.

Nevertheless, the constant movement of his hands and his accelerated way of speaking worried his fansWell, in recent days, the actress also showed similar behavior when she walked through the streets of Los Angeles.

Last Sunday, July 17, Delevigne was caught completely disheveled and acting strangelymaking funny faces in public, while running a few errands and stopping at two fast-food joints.

Also, in a video obtained by an American media, you can see the famous celebrity “very lively”rummaging through his belongings in his Audi Rs6 Avant cream color, moving bags and items around inside the vehicle and, at one point, losing one of his shoes.

The young woman, who is known for her extravagant style when she is not in front of the cameras, He was wearing a white tank top, gym shorts, and running shoes.

Although her strange movements have an explanation, because the model suffers from dyspraxiaa disease that causes problems coordinating your movements and speech.

