Cara Delevingne reappears in public after rumors about her state of health: this is what she looks like now | Love 40

It’s been a few days since Cara Delevingne He starred in some images that worried, and a lot, his environment. In them she seemed to be lost, with a look that showed neglect and a face of having few friends. So much so that Margot Robbie, one of her best friends, came out crying after her visit to Cara when checking the state in which she was.

Concern for the model increased as the images spread. The networks were filled with messages of support for the young woman, even without knowing what was really happening to her.

Now Cara has publicly reappeared to throw a reassuring dart at her fans and show that she is not as bad as she seemed in those images. It has been in Paris, specifically in the presentation of his collection with the firm Karl Lagerfeld at Fashion Week in the French capital.





Cara Delevingne at the presentation of her collection with Karl Lagerfeld / Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

Wearing an impressive black dress with high boots of the same color, the young woman has posed as she knows how to do it in front of the cameras. She is spectacular! “Cara Loves Karl”, says our protagonist in her latest Instagram post where she promotes said project.

However, the concern about his state of health has not yet disappeared. And it is that many assure that although it seems to be physically well, it does not mean that it is also psychologically. What really happens to Delevingne? In case she needs help, will she have looked for it herself? Will she be in the process of doing it? All are questions whose answers only she and her environment know. However, from LOS40 we wish her good health and happiness in her life.

Cara Delevingne returns to become the protagonist of social networks. But this time for a much more positive reason than last time.