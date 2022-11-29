Cara Delevingne reappears radiant in Paris after concerns about her health

After several weeks of concern about his health, Cara Delevingne He once again showed his most glamorous side. The model and actress was one of the stars at Paris Fashion Week, where she presented her capsule collection, Cara Loves Karl.

The top model was photographed at her entrance to the event this Tuesday, where she looked radiant with a black set that she completed with long boots in tone. The look combined high doses of elegance with an attitude of empowerment that is far from the alarming public image that the interpreter showed weeks ago.

After images of the model appeared outside the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles earlier this month, with strange behaviorConcern for her mental and physical health increased for who also had a role as an actress in the last season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

It should be remembered that Cara Delevingne was, in its beginnings and until a few years ago, the top model of the moment and one of the most acclaimed in the industry by dozens of luxury brands and magazines that wanted to collaborate with her due to her beauty and talent in fashion. the catwalks and in front of the cameras.

The also actress had her moments of glory on the catwalks between 2012 and 2013, when she began to take her first steps in modeling, at the age of 20. Since then, she has racked up 15 Vogue covers, lucrative commercials, and high-profile shows like Victoria’s Secret and Chanel. After her big debut, Cara revealed that she didn’t want to be a model and that what she wanted to do with her life was to act or become a drummer in a rock band.

