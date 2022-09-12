Cara Delevingne receives the help of her sister after concern

Poppy Delevingne supports her sister Cara after the alert caused by the model’s photos in the Los Angeles Van Nuys Airport, Californiain past days.

Poppy, who lives in London, was seen leaving her sister’s Los Angeles mansion on Friday night, September 9.

The episode that generated an alert was recorded last Monday, September 5. The photos captured the moment when the model was at the airport to catch Jay-Z’s private jet, arriving 45 minutes late, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Cara Delevingne has spoken in the past about her struggle with depression. Photo: Instagram

After the images spread, her sister Poppy took a flight to Los Angeles and the paparazzi She was seen leaving Cara Delevingne’s mansion.

“Cara has been open about her mental health issues in the past. She comes from a very good and close family and of course they will come together and do whatever it takes to help her. Her family is clearly worried about her, which is why Poppy immediately went to be with her,” a family friend told The Mail on Sunday.

Also the star of Paper cities I had planned a participation in a parade in New York this Tuesday, but the sources considered that it is “unlikely” that he will be at the event.

In June, the interpreter showed during the New York Met Gala who suffers from psoriasisa skin disease suffered by 125 million people and manifested by the depigmentation.

Cara Delevingne also spoke in 2017 about bouts of depression and suicidal thoughts during his adolescence, which he associated due to the “internal homophobia” that she had in her youth that led her to be ashamed of herself.

Struggling with mental illness and insecurity, Cara dropped out of school at the age of 15. “I didn’t know how to distinguish what was happening from the fact that she didn’t want to live anymore,” she said in 2017.

The actress and model is one of the wealthiest celebrities in the industry. Her fortune is estimated at about 50 million dollars thanks to her collaborations with firms such as H & M, Zara, Chanel and Burberry.

Early attention can prevent suicides. If you know someone who requires emotional support, guidance or appropriate treatment, call the Ministry of Health’s national line 800 911 2000.