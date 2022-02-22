Cara Delevingne reveals how growing up in an environment of addiction affected her

Cara Delevingne She has always been open about mental health, and in her most recent interview with Bazaar UK magazine she has revealed details about her troubled childhood. The supermodel and actress recalled that her childhood was very stressful, as she had to grow up suddenly due to the addiction and mental health problems that her mother went through.

Delevingne shared the story of her mother, who battled heroin addiction before giving birth to the model and her sisters. In addition to this, when Cara was still very young, her mother was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The young actress revealed that she suffered from severe depression and anxiety while dealing with her sexuality, until she came out as pansexual in 2017. However, she managed to recover and now uses her platform and fame to help others, emphasizing that she would love to become a mother in some time to be able to give your child some of the things that she was not able to go through.