Cara Delevingne showed strange behavior at the Billboard 2022

Recently the Billboard Music Awards were held, where the model Cara Delevingne became the center of attention due to his strange behavior towards several celebrities at the award ceremony. Faced with this situation, users on social networks noted several “uncomfortable” moments where the British supermodel and actress was present.

It all started on the red carpet at the Billboards where singer Meghan Thee Stallion stepped out in a midi dress with some scraps of cloth that hung in the form of a tail. During the red carpet photo session, Cara Delevigne approached the singer to help her with her dress and the photos came out spectacular, until then everything was considered normal.

However, during the ceremony Cara Delevigne did not detach from Megan Thee Stallion and was caught making strange gestures near various celebrities such as Doja Cat, Fat Joe and Dj Khaled.

So several users showed some videos and photos where it could be seen that the model Cara Delevigne was very insistent being close to Megan Thee Stallion, especially when the singer and rapper won an award during the Billboard ceremony.

However, several users took advantage of the moment to share memes or give their opinion about it, since many assured that it could be a misunderstanding, because Cara Delevingne has stood out for making strange faces and gestures at public events.

On the other hand, the British supermodel and actress has always maintained good friendships with various celebrities, such as actress Selena Gomez, with whom she was recently seen at the SNL After Party after Gomez’s appearance on the show.

Cara Delevingne was one of the invited celebrities by being part of the cast of “Only Murders in the Building”, the same series that stars Selena Gomez.

