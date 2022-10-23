Cara Delevingne silences her problems with makeup and a miniskirt

Cara Delevingne reappears beautiful but that does not mean recovered, which is the main thing (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The model Cara Delevingne has been the star of the last few weeks but not because of her merits on the catwalk but because she was seen on the street in a most worrying state of abandonment and ungainliness.

The press caught Cara Delevingne talking on the phone wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, no shoes and very dirty orange socks with which she was swinging erratically down the street.

His disheveled hair and gaunt face are a reflection of possible instability problems in his mental health that are worrying. Although there are ‘haters’ everywhere and Cara has starred in some unpleasant memes, I think her current state is not a joke and rumors suggest that she has a substance addiction.

If so, his close circle should make a move to enter Delevingne in a center specializing in addiction rehabilitation and mental health instead until the losing streak passes. What I think is not productive for her is to do a ‘makeover’ and launch her back into the media pressure as if nothing was happening.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet that is not available due to your privacy preferences

I say this because I read headlines in which it is said that the model has reappeared radiant in the photocall of the Fremantle MIPCOM event and, although it is true that Cara is a beautiful woman, I do not think that a good makeup and a dress will solve it all.

It is undeniable that with her hair done, makeup and with this outfit of a miniskirt and a black neckline, Cara looks like herself again. But underneath this styling work there is the same human being who just a week ago was walking around aimlessly and looking disheveled, so his mind is the same.

Of course, we can all have ups and downs, but to get to the point where we have sadly seen Cara, the basic problem has to be big, and that can’t be solved in a week, not even with a good look.

Continue reading the story

Society always minimizes mental health problems, treating them on many occasions as taboos, and superficiality prevails, above all, in professions like Delevingne’s, in which everything is based on the physical.

The British model has chosen a heart-stopping LBD for her public comeback (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cara has posed in France as if nothing had happened before (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Whoever thinks that she is fine just because she looks good should go further and ask herself if this girl is like this for pleasure or because of the media pressure of recent weeks that could make her lose valuable contracts with multiple brands.

Seeing this express recovery, I am very afraid that they have washed the face of her image to get out of trouble and show her to the world and to advertisers but, deep down, behind that makeup base and her perfect skin, she is still the same lost girl than in the other pictures and that’s what really worries me, I hope she seeks help and doesn’t get carried away by the window dressing that keeps pushing her to go on stage even when she’s not ready for it.

It may interest you…

How old is Cara Delevingne?

The model and actress Cara Delevingne was born on August 12, 1992 and is currently 30 years old.