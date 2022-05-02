Cara Delevingne Sings “Gasolina” By Daddy Yankee And It Goes Viral – CINEMABLEND

The famous actress and model shared a video singing on her Tiktok account and surprised many because she knew the reggaeton song.

The famous actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne made her first appearance as an actress in the film Anna Karenina (2012). Later, she starred in the film based on John Green’s book Paper Towns (2015) and in 2016 she was Enchantress, one of the protagonists of DC Comics’ Suicide Squad. Her last performance in a movie was in 2017, in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

In 2019 he starred with Orlando Bloom in the series Carnival Row from Amazon Prime Video and is currently recording with Selena Gomez the second season of Only Murders in the Building.

Cara Delevingne is filming the movie ‘Tell It Like a Woman’.



Cara Delevingne shared a challenge on her Tik Tok account that consists of testing how many songs you know. The actress enthusiastically sang songs like “Are You Gonna Be My girl”, by Jet, “If I Ain’t Got You”, by Alicia Keys and To the surprise of many, Delevingne did not know ‘The Reason’, by the group Hoobastank, but yeah the song”Gasolina”, by Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee.

Cara Delevingne’s name has been in the news lately due to defamation lawsuit that Johnny Depp brought to Amber Heardhis ex wife. As part of that lawsuit, Heard was accused of having a sexual threesome with Elon Musk and Delevingne. Josh Drew, ex-husband of Raquel Pennington, Heard’s best friend, confirmed this accusation. The trial is still going on, so it’s still a possibility that Cara Delevingne will be called to the jury.