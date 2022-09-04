Cara Delevingne sports a Puma body and yoga.

Cara Delevingne has a yoga body, it is visible in the new Puma campaign, a firm for which she is the ambassador and image; She, on this occasion, puts body and face to the new collection of garments for the practice of yoga Exhale; These are designs made with ecological materials such as recycled cotton and polyester, among others.

The Exhale yoga collection campaign is really a scandal, the images are presented with a spectacular desert background on which Cara Delevingne practices yoga on beautiful mats and wearing clothes from the Puma Exhale collection.

In addition to a yoga body and the clothes from the Exhale collection, Cara Delevingne shows off her tattoos, which have multiplied over the years, and her hair elegantly tied up in a ponytail, very comfortable for practicing yoga.

The garments in the Exhale collection are sustainable due to the fabrics with which they are made and, thanks to dryCELL technology, they are also perfect for practicing yoga because this technology separates moisture from the skin and eliminates it to maintain the comfort of your body. Username.

Discover both the beautiful images of the campaign and the garments of the Puma Exhale collection in the gallery that illustrates this news.

+

Design: Cougar

Collection: Exhale yoga collection

Model: Cara Delevingne