Cara Delevingne surprises with her statements about the LGTBI collective: “I didn’t want to be gay”

LCara Delenvigne’s career has been one of the most diverse and successful of recent years in Hollywood. From the catwalk to the cinema, from the cinema to activism, from activism to the business world, and so we could continue with a long list of projects because if the British artist has something, it is that she is an off-road woman.

So off-road as to always speak without hesitation or complexes of all social issues or of another nature that cross the current situation of our society, as we have been able to appreciate in a recent interview to the GQ newspaper.

In it, the 30-year-old London-born supermodel gets wet about certain matters such as his coming out of the closet, his professional projects or his current love situation, in which there is no confirmed partner. The last woman he was associated with was none other than Sienna Miller.

However, their most shocking statements came when they played his connection with the LGTBI collectiveto which she belongs and defends whenever she can.

Cara Delevingne, in the fight against gender roles

In one of her responses, the interpreter states the following about gender and the self-imposed tastes that the system puts into our heads from a young age. “I think that ‘boys like this and girls like this’ it’s ridiculous because it’s about clothes and I think anyone should be able to wear whatever they want,” she said of her latest collection, which is genderless (no gender).

He also added the following about the current society in which we live, where judging the freedom of others goes far too unpunished: “People’s choices continue to be judged a lot and I think people still feel they have the right to judge, which is ridiculous because actually they should judge themselves for the mere fact of judging people”.

Delevingne’s coming out of the closet, naked

Continuing with the social theme, the British also spoke about how her coming out of the closet was, leaving such shocking phrases as this: “I didn’t want to be gay”.

“To tell you the truth, I wasn’t even aware of what it meant to be publicly ‘out.’ all my life. If because of who I really am I couldn’t keep my job, I’d rather quit. Right now, in the position I’m in, I know I’m thinking that being visible could be useful or could help me. that people feel less alone, because there are many who suffer in places and countries where it is still illegal [ser LGTBIQ+], and that’s horrible. But everything can be better. You can stop feeling alone. I always felt alone because I didn’t know there was a community. I don’t know gay people. I didn’t want to be gay. But it’s not that I didn’t want to be, it’s that I didn’t think it would be accepted. And that is why I think it is very important that there is more and more representation, “confessed Delevingne about his beginnings as an LGTBI icon.