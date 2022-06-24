Cara Delevingne surprises with shameless catwalk

Thursday night, the designer Alexander Mattiussi delivered one of the best collections and shows of the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Mattiussi set up his catwalk in front of one of the most iconic monuments in the city: the Sacré-Cœur.

The show served as a platform for supermodel Cara Delevingne will return once again to the haute couture catwalks. And this time, he did not disappoint his fans.

The 29-year-old actress and model she was seen as a goddess of the catwalks while she gave an electrifying and cheeky walkwearing an informal set of black pants with a white shirt unbuttoned from the chest, along with a black patent leather jacket.

Sitting in the front row, they were Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve, Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton, Tom Daley, Angus Cloud of euphoria Y Carla Bruniwho cheered from his wicker chair as Audrey Tautouscreen icon, went out to the catwalk.

In case you were wondering, Tautou is the protagonist of the famous French film Amélie.

But Delevingne wasn’t the only famous face. The Mattiussi show was a tour of models from both the present and the past.

It was also seen Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Liya Kebede, Kristen McMenamy, Mariacarla Boscono.

For its part, the show Alexandre Mattiussi marked Cara Delevingne’s second time on the catwalk in 2022 (The first was for Fendi Haute Couture).