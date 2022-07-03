Entertainment

Cara Delevingne takes off her clothes and protests for the rights of women and trans

Photo of James James42 mins ago
USA.- Cara Delevingne He surprised everyone by taking off his clothes in protest and asking his fans to raise their voices for human rights. The model posed for the magazine British Voguewhich made a special edition for the Gay Pride 2022.

Out of a total of 12 celebrities LGBTQ who were invited to participate in the cover and interior of the publication, the famous 29-year-old commented on the importance of supporting the rights of women and trans people.

“Trans rights, women’s rights, they are all human rights. It’s not about, ‘Oh, it’s not my job because I’m not part of the community,'” she said during the interview and photo shoot in which she posed topless. “Our job is to stand up for each other,” she exclaimed.

