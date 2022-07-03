Cara Delevingne takes off her clothes and protests for the rights of women and trans

USA.- Cara Delevingne He surprised everyone by taking off his clothes in protest and asking his fans to raise their voices for human rights. The model posed for the magazine British Voguewhich made a special edition for the Gay Pride 2022.

Out of a total of 12 celebrities LGBTQ who were invited to participate in the cover and interior of the publication, the famous 29-year-old commented on the importance of supporting the rights of women and trans people.

“Trans rights, women’s rights, they are all human rights. It’s not about, ‘Oh, it’s not my job because I’m not part of the community,'” she said during the interview and photo shoot in which she posed topless. “Our job is to stand up for each other,” she exclaimed.

This talk comes after the decision of SCOTUS to revoke Roe V Wade of 1973 and the constitutional right to abortion, since several states joined in the threat to suppress the rights of trans people.

The famous 29-year-old model demands respect for the rights of women and transgenders. Photo: Special.



The also actress addressed the subject in depth and expressed her concern about being able to see real people represented on the screen, during the video they made for the magazine.

“The importance of representation to me, in the industry and in the world in general, is that people need to see people like them,” he explained. “Growing up, I didn’t really see many people like me, so I’m very grateful.” to be able to be one of those people they represent.”

And he also confessed: “I never really went out. It was more that I decided that I was done being in the closet, I was done being ashamed of who I loved and who I was, so for me, it was more like, ‘Love, love, and ??… we should be able to love who we want'”.

Cara participates in the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”, on Hulu. Photo: Special.



It should be noted that the international model brings these words to the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”, a series on the platform Hulu in which she kisses her friend on the mouth in real life, Selena Gomez.

Recall that Cara declared herself bisexual in an interview published in the magazine fashion, in June 2015; she later told People magazine that she intended to “be as open with people as possible” by talking about her persona.

“I haven’t made a concrete decision on anything,” Delevingne added. “Every day I change. Every day I discover new things about myself.”

