Cara Delevingne teaches us what is the favorite shade of hair this season – Revista Para Ti

The model shared her change of look on her account and fell in love with everyone.

The days get more and more beautiful and hot and the desire to change your look increases. This year, there is one color in particular that is being used a lot. It is copper, a color that never goes out of style and that Cara Delevigne wore it and reminded us how good it looks.

Cara Delevingne bet on a new hair color and won. Photo: IG

Through her Instagram account, the model shared a photo in which showed off a mane with delicate reddish highlights. this time opted for a coppery balayage which reminds us that this color effect is still a surefire bet that we need to use.

What to do if you are determined to change your look for a copper tone

The first thing you should know is that you have to let yourself be guided by the experts to know which is the best option for your skin, hair type and style you want to use. However, this season copper blonde, pumpkin spice and reddish copper They will be the favorites of the season.

Cara Delevingne and a bold hair color. Photo: IG

Now, what are you waiting for to make that change and break it in the spring with a reddish color?