Entertainment

Cara Delevingne tells Forbes about her passion for sustainability

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 4 minutes read

Cara Delevingne is one of the most outspoken eco-activists in the world of fashion. Through her collections for Karl Lagerfeld and Puma, her charity work and her social media campaigns, the British supermodel and actress has long been an advocate for sustainable causes.

The latest initiative Delevingne has thrown his support behind is electric racing, the world’s first all-electric powerboat series. Formula E and the Extreme E off-road series, the UIM E1 World Championship usher in a new era of electric boat racing that aims to inspire a new audience to think and act differently.

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 19 4 minutes read

Related Articles

photos and smiles from the shooting of ‘Ghosted’

3 mins ago

Kim Kardashian claims her ex Kanye West is the “best dad”!

5 mins ago

The stormy relationship of Ryan Reynolds with his father, who only managed to overcome shortly before his death

27 mins ago

Jessica Alba, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey: Celebrities on Boards

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button