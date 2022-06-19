Entertainment

Cara Delevingne tells Forbes USA about her passion for sustainability

Cara Delevingne is one of the most outspoken eco-activists in the world of fashion. Through her collections for Karl Lagerfeld and Puma, her charity work and her social media campaigns, the British supermodel and actress has long been an advocate for sustainable causes.

The latest initiative Delevingne has thrown his support behind is electric racing, the world’s first all-electric powerboat series. Formula E and the Extreme E off-road series, the UIM E1 World Championship usher in a new era of electric boat racing that aims to inspire a new audience to think and act differently.

