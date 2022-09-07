Cara Delevingne: “That ‘boys like this and girls like this’ thing is ridiculous”

The British designed this collection with the help of Hun Kim, creative director of Karl Lagerfeld.Marnix Postma

How has the creative process of this collection been, taking into account that it has coincided with filming and other work commitments?

I think it’s the most fun experience I’ve ever had designing something. It was difficult at first not being able to see the team in person. I’m very tactile, so I didn’t get the feeling that everything was real until I saw the prototypes. I was working in Prague and they flew in to see me, and at that moment I was able to see the clothes for the first time. I was very tired because I had ridden all week. The meeting was originally going to last an hour, but it was extended to four because new ideas kept coming to me.

It is presented as a proposal genderlessWas that nuance important to you?

Definitely. I think that “boys like this and girls like this” thing is ridiculous because it’s about clothes and I think anyone should be able to wear whatever they want. The collection is genderless, but I don’t even know why it has to be called that. All clothes should be kind [con todas las identidades]. And I think that’s what I like most about this collection. I just think about people wearing it and seeing how they wear it and, at the same time, the collection brings them to them, you know?

Is it essential to connect with the projects in which you get involved on a personal level, at the level of values…?

I need certain things. For example, that there is some sustainable commitment, knowing if [desde la firma o empresa] they are trying to make a difference in some way, if they do something that really matters to them or if part of my salary goes to charitable works. In general, it has to be something you believe in. I really like it if I am allowed to design or be part of the creative process. It’s something amazing. But it’s not that it’s a requirement. I have so many ideas about so many things, but maybe not all of them are good. Who knows? In any case, what I know is that now I want to do projects that have an important message.

The collection is a love letter from Cara Delevingne to her mentor and friend, Karl Lagerfeld.Scandebergs All the garments in the ‘Cara Loves Karl’ collection are genderless, as they were conceived for all identities.Scandebergs

In that sense, you have a great commitment to your community, the LGTBIQ+. I think it is relevant that the people in the group see that someone just like them, they and they succeed in a sector with so much visibility.

To tell you the truth, I wasn’t even aware of what it meant to be publicly “out of the closet.” There just came a time when I got sick of hiding those parts of myself: I myself was the person I had hidden all my life. If because of who I really am I couldn’t keep my job, I’d rather quit. Right now, in the position I am in, I do think that being visible can be useful or can help people feel less alone, because there are many who suffer in places and countries where it is still illegal [ser LGTBIQ+], and that’s horrible. But everything can be better. You can stop feeling alone. I always felt alone because I didn’t know there was a community. I didn’t know gay people. I didn’t want to be gay. But it’s not that I didn’t want to be, it’s that I didn’t think it would be accepted. And that is why I think it is very important that there is more and more representation.

Do you think that fashion and cinema, as industries, are safe spaces for the LGTBIQ+ collective?

I think so. I mean, without a doubt, they are safer [que otros sectores]. But fashion has always been better in that sense [que el cine] because there are fewer judgments around certain things, but also because I think that in general there are more gay people in fashion or there have been more at a certain time. Still, I think it’s [un espacio] less safe for women [gays]which is negative.

You have been the focus of the international media for a little over a decade, also of the most acidic. Do you think that in this time something has changed in terms of his treatment?

I think something has definitely changed. But there’s still a lot of judging of people’s choices as well, and I think people still feel like they have the right to judge, which is ridiculous because they really should be judging themselves for the sake of judging people. I certainly think the situation is better, but there is still a lot of pressure. There are many things that are changing, but there is a lot of work to be done.