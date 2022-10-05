Cara Delevingne: the addictions in her family and the controversies surrounding the model and actress | TV and Show

The British model, Cara Delevingne, made news a few weeks ago when she was seen in a strange and erratic attitude outside an airport in Los Angeles, United States.

The young woman, who just turned 30, maintains a noted career as a model and has also worked as an actress in successful productions, such as “Suicide Squad.”

Although at some point she was considered the model of the year and participated in the most prestigious catwalks worldwide, Cara Delevingne’s life has dark moments that show that success is never rosy.

From an aristocratic family, but with serious problems like his mother’s addictions, to having to run into Harvey Westein while trying to have a career in Hollywood.

However, the alarms were raised after what happened in Los Angeles, and the British environment is concerned about the consequences that the excesses could bring to their lives.

Cara Delevingne and her mother, who was not perfect

The British woman comes from a privileged family in the Belgravia area, a wealthy neighborhood in London.

His father is Charles Hamer Delvigne and his mother, the “it girl” of the 80s, Pandora Stevens, daughter of a press magnate, Sir Jocelyn Stevens and Jane Sheffield, one of the bridesmaids of Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

She attended the prestigious school for girls “Francis Holland” with her sisters, the “socialites” Chloe and Poppy, who took her to the path of modeling. However, her privilege does not imply a happy childhood and that hit her hard in this period due to her mother’s addiction.

From a young age, Pandora fell into heroin addiction. In the late ’70s, her father had her hospitalized when he found her on the verge of overdosing in New York. Later, she was in a psychiatric hospital in Switzerland and when she already met Delevingne and had her daughters, she had several overdoses, indicated Infobae.

When she was 8 years old she stopped eating when she thought that her mother, also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had disappeared and abandoned her, the reality is that she had been admitted to a clinic for her addiction.

“An addicted father marks the childhood of any child. You grow up too soon because you’re parenting them. My mom is an amazingly strong person with a huge heart, and I love her. But an addiction is not something you recover from, I don’t think so. I know there are people who quit drugs and that’s fine, but that’s not the case. She keeps fighting”, she confessed to Vogue.

Hence, the model has also confessed that she inherited the addiction gene from her mother, something that she tries to channel by working compulsively, indicated El Mundo.

face’s depression

The environment in which Cara Delevingne grew up was not the best and once they found out about it at their school, life was not easier for the model. She was systematically bullied.

As a teenager she did not have many friends, she was introverted, she questioned her sexuality and suffered from depression, she even declared “I hated myself. I just wanted to dematerialize and be swept away by someone.”

He also engaged in self-destructive behavior, hitting his head and injuring his arms and legs, in what was one of the darkest moments of his life.

“I dropped out of school and really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn’t the bum I thought I was. When you have mental health issues, you can’t see anything, it blinds you,” she confessed to Harper Bazaar.

At age 17 her depression and anxiety were severe, but

She signed with Storm Model Management and the following year she was already the favorite of all the catwalks and magazines.

“I was working every day, something like 98 days in a row. Everything was happening so fast and it was incredible, but it was a lot, ”the British declared regarding her first days.

And although she caused a sensation, her main goal was not the catwalks, it was acting, something that she had been passionate about since she was little. Something that would soon arrive, but not without inconveniences in the middle.

Cara met Harvey Weinstein

While at Bedales College, one she described as “totally hippie,” Cara Delevingne took drama and music classes, and her love of art began.

That is why, when she was at the peak of her career as a model, she did not hesitate to accept a role and fulfill her dream of making movies. In 2012, she managed to participate alongside Keira Knightly in “Ana Karenina”.

In 2014, she had her first “protagonist”, which led her to be on the poster of Paper Towns, playing Margo Roth Spiegelman, the character in John Green’s book.

Then came success in Suicide Squad, where she shared a set with her great friend, Margot Robbie, and several other projects that made her shine on the screen, big or small.

But his path was not so easy. In 2017, she recounted his experience with Harvey Weinstein, the prestigious Hollywood producer convicted of sexual abuse, whose scandal was breaking out at the time.

“One of the first things Harvey Weinstein said to me was, ‘You’ll never make it in this industry as a lesbian,’ a line he told her long before he even tried to touch her when she started casting for him.

“When I started casting for movies, he started saying names of people, of women, that I’m friends with, famous women, and he asked me: ‘Have you slept with this one?’ I thought she was crazy,” Cara Delevingne said at the time.

He also indicated that the producer proposed to him to have a threesome with another woman and when he refused, he pounced on her. He pointed out that she did not tell him before because of shame, he did not want to ruin Weinstein’s life, his family and he felt guilty about the situation.

Cara Delevingne’s erratic attitude

The actress was seen outside Van Nuys Airport in an erratic or confused state, wearing a Britney Spears face T-shirt, black pants and yellow socks, the only thing that covered her feet.

The recording shows how Delevingne walks around disheveled talking on the phone, which she drops on occasion, and making erratic movements. This happened after she was evicted from Jay-Z’s private plane.

According to what El Mundo reported, North American media pointed out that the actress and model was under the influence of drugs, for which the alarms of all those close to her were raised.

“We are all extremely concerned. The situation has been going on for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved,” a source close to The Sun told The Sun.

It was the actress Margot Robbie who visited her days after this event and left the British home in an attitude that the Daily Mail declares as: “she seemed to struggle to regain her composure when she left the house.”

All this meant that the actress did not attend the Emmys ceremony accompanying her castmates in “Only Murders in the building” and not the launch of her collection in “Cara Loves Karl” in New York, which was rescheduled for Paris.

It was in the French capital where Cara could be seen again at the launch of her collection, where she arrived dazzling with her beauty, although she did not make any statements about the state in which she could be seen in Los Angeles, Vanity Fair reported.

“I thought I would not reach this age, I thought I was going to die before”, declared the actress and apparently, she would be managing to get ahead.