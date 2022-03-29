Cara Delevingne, the jewel of Dior.

The collection Gem Dior that the house of Christian Dior introduced us last year with Cara Delevingne like her face and image, debuts new pieces, jewels deliciously designed by Victoire de Castellane what the british model looks like again Cara Delevingne also again in front of the same lens, that of the fashion photographer david sims.

What’s new in the collection Gem Diordesigned by Victoire de Castellanefalls in love with its diversity of color and the asymmetry and originality of its designs in which nature and haute couture converge in an almost magical way: yellow gold, Malachite stone, pink gold with diamonds, decorative stones such as tiger’s eye, carnelian and pink opal and a wonderful watch made of steel, diamonds and black mother-of-pearl.

Campaign images are studio photos taken by the photographer david sims who immortalizes Cara Delevingne in a series of images that continues the one that began last year when the house Dior presented the collection Gem Dior (you can see the pictures from then here)

Design: Victoire de Castellane for Dior

Collection: Gem Dior Collection from Dior (new pieces of jewelry and watches)

Photography: david sims

Model: Cara Delevingne