Cara Delevingne: the model reappears in public in Paris – People – Culture

After several weeks of concern about his healthCara Delevingne returned to show her most glamorous part. The model and actress was one of the protagonists at Paris Fashion Weekwhere she presented her capsule collection, Cara Loves Karl.

The top model was photographed upon entering the event this Tuesday, where She looked dazzling in a black ensemble that she completed with matching long boots.. The look combined high doses of elegance with an attitude of empowerment that is far from the alarming public image that the interpreter showed weeks ago.

After images of the model appeared outside the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles earlier this month, increased concern for their mental and physical health who also had a role as an actress in the last season of the series ‘Only murders in the building’ (Only murders in the building).

In some photographs, Delevingne is seen allegedly consuming substances inside a car after attending the Burning Man festival in the California desert, and walking barefoot through the airport after being invited to board Jay’s private plane. Z, according to US media.

At that moment, the model could be seen emaciated and out of her mind, smoking a pipe in the street. “She had just spent a few days in the desert, not eating, and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to wash up yet,” a source revealed. Another person told the ‘Daily Mail’ that Delevingne had no control over her actions as she waited for the flight, where she was seen on the phone in desperation, sometimes bending over and then with so much energy that she couldn’t keep still.

The 30-year-old model and actress arrived at the airport with her assistant and her dog Alfi. Cara wore a scruffy casual outfit of a Britney Spears shirt and black joggers with colorful stripes and no shoes. In addition, she was seen with unbrushed hair, bruises on her body, aggravated signs of psoriasis and marked dark circles.

He was allegedly two hours late for the flight and, due to his erratic condition, was not allowed to fly. Attendees unloaded her luggage from the rapper’s private jet and she later left the airport in a black van.

A friend of the actress told ‘The Sun’ that her family and closest friends were aware of the situation. “We are all incredibly worried. These facts have been building up for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure she gets the help she may need. She’s been ‘burning the fuse’ at both ends lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll on her,” the source stated.

Previously, Cara drew attention to her medical and mental condition when she appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show shaky and when she was seen stammering incomprehensible words on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’

In addition, during the scandalous trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Delevingne also made headlines when a video emerged in which she can be seen kissing the ‘Aquaman’ actress in the elevator of Eastern Columbia in Los Angeles, where the latter He lived with the actor when they were still a couple. Josh Drew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, even declared that there was a “three-way” relationship between the model, the actress and Elon Musk.

It should be remembered that Delevingne was, initially and until a few years ago, the top model of the moment and one of the most acclaimed in the industry by dozens of luxury brands and magazines that wanted to collaborate with her due to her beauty and talent on the catwalks and in front of the cameras.

The also actress had her moments of glory on the catwalks between 2012 and 2013, when she began to take her first steps in modeling, at the age of 20. Since then, she’s gone on to rack up 15 Vogue covers, lucrative commercials and high-profile runway shows like ‘Victoria’s Secret and Chanel’. After her big debut, Cara revealed that she didn’t want to be a model and that what she wanted to do in her life was to act or become a drummer in a rock band.

