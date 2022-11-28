Cara Delevingne thought about suicide while exploring her sexuality

Cara Delevingne confessed that she came to feel lost once she began to explore her sexuality, highlighted Yahoo News. The model even came to think of suicide because she, at that time, believed that what she felt was wrong. Above all, as she said, due to the prejudices that were most notorious for the time, she reviewed the medium.

However, the also actress, who considers herself pansexual, assured that once she felt that she did not identify as heterosexual, she felt “abnormal”.

“I felt like I couldn’t tell anyone about it. She had internalized homophobia and thought I was abnormal myself. I thought about taking my own life, multiple times, “revealed Cara Delevingne thought about suicide as she explored her sexuality in her documentary.”Planet Sex«, according to the medium.

Despite those episodes in which she marked a dark period in her life, Cara Delevingne said that she now feels happy, even with the memories of that time, because she now has the tools to help other people.

«Now I am in the situation of being able to help others, especially the youngest, it means a lot to me. And I owe it to the weird girl I was, or still am,” she said.

That is why in recent years, Cara Delevingne has spoken openly about prejudice and the unfavorable opinion that she herself had about homosexuality and bisexuality.