Cara Delevingne Trolled For Her Obsession With Megan Thee Stallion At The Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were filled with glitzy fashion and questionable pregnancy rumors, but the viral moment people have been talking about is Cara Delevingne’s obsession with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Sunday, May 15, the rapper from Bodysuit hit the red carpet in front of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Megan posed in her black and faded beige Mugler outfit, Delevingne was seen poking her head around the corner and watching the rapper smile for the cameras. In a clip shared on social media, the 29-year-old model even throws the train of Megan’s dress up in the air for dramatic effect.

But the “obsession” did not stop there. Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion sat together inside the awards show venue, where Megan won Best Female Rap Artist. While Megan’s shocked face alone was priceless, fans couldn’t help but notice Delevingne’s reaction when the rapper received the award.

“Cara please,” one fan tweeted.

“SCARED when Cara Delevingne suddenly appeared in the back,” another fan wrote, while another said, “the amount of embarrassment that went through my body as I watched Cara Delevingne walk past Megan.”

“CAN YOU LEAVE MEGAN ALONE?” a fan said alongside a clip of the two on the red carpet.

The viral moment sparked several memes from Twitter users jokingly portraying Delevingne as obsessed with the rapper.

“Your chances of being noticed by Cara Delevingne are slim but never zero,” one user tweeted.

Although Cara Delevingne’s interactions with Megan were puzzling to some fans, the two have actually been friends for some time. The duo were spotted dancing at Cardi B’s 2022 Met Gala after-party in New York City earlier this month.

Shortly after taking home the Billboard Award for Best Female Rap Artist, Megan Thee Stallion performed her new single Plan B while wearing black high-heeled combat boots and a cut-out black Mugler jumpsuit. The Texas native also performed the theme song for her collaboration with Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie.