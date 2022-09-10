Cara Delevingne warns her family and close friends for her careless appearance

Cara Delevingne/Courtesy

Cara Delevingne is in the public eye and her family after being caught in a state of confusion and deterioration at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California.

According to the English newspaper The Sunthe relatives of the model are alarmed by the situation and evaluate the possibility of hospitalizing her to preserve her health.

“We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that Cara gets the help that she may need,” said a close friend.

It should be noted that this information emerged after the newspaper DailyMail reported that Delevingne looked disheveled, her eyes at times lost and visibly nervous before boarding rapper Jay-Z’s private jet.

Likewise, sources close to Cara confirmed to the same medium that the artist was on the plane for less than an hour, although it is not clear if they asked the Londoner to leave the transport or left it of her own free will. And that once back on the runway, the top model was seen with her dog and one of her guards talking on the phone while she smoked continuously.

“She had just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looking disheveled because she hadn’t had time to clean up yet. Her friends are worried about her in general after her erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was at the festival [Burning Man] with her. She was not alone and she supports her, ”said a close friend of the star.

Finally, another member of his close circle revealed to DailyMail which Cara denies being in trouble. “She was messier than she had been in a long time, but she says that she is fine, that she is fine for having turned 30 and that she is having a great time,” she explained about it.