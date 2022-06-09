Cara Delevingne was caught kissing singer Minke in Italy

ads

Cara Delevingne shared a very passionate kiss with singer Minke this week while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.

Photographers photographed the model, 29, kissing the “Something Better” artist, 31, in the northern Italian town where Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently married.

Delevingne wore a Bob Marley T-shirt and blue shorts in poolside shots as she leaned in for several kisses from the songwriter, whose real name is Leah Mason, dressed in a long white dress.

The possible new couple was seen kissing by the pool. Oliver Palombi / MEGA

The catwalk pro held a bottle of sparkling water during the make-out session as Minke held on to Carmen María Machado’s book, “Her Body and Other Parties,” a collection of stories celebrating female desire.

The sighting comes four months after the “Suicide Squad” actress was seen kissing Sienna Miller at Temple Bar in New York City.

London singer Minke is known for songs like “Gold Angel” and “Something Better.” Minke/Instagram

“It was like fluid friends. Sienna made out with a tall guy and then she made out with Cara,” a source told Page Six at the time, noting that Delevingne’s sister Poppy, 35, was also there. “It was like a fun night.”

Delevingne came out as pansexual in 2020, later admitting she was “disgusted” by same-sex relationships and had “suicidal tendencies” before coming to terms with her sexuality.

The model came out as pansexual in 2020. Dave Benett/Getty Images for E1

“I grew up in an old-fashioned home. I didn’t know anybody who was gay,” Delevingne revealed in March 2021. “I didn’t know that that was a thing and actually I think growing up… I didn’t know the fact that I was homophobic.”

She continued: “The idea of ​​being [with] of the same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never do that. That’s disgusting, ugh.’”

Delevingne says she was “homophobic” before coming to terms with her sexuality. Getty Images

This eventually manifested as full-blown depression and suicidal thoughts for the beauty before she shared her truth and began to embrace self-love.

“I was so embarrassed to ever be that,” she said, adding, “But really, that was the part of me that I love and accept so much.”

Delevingne has previously dated Ashley Benson and singer St. Vincent.

ads