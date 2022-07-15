Cara Delevingne was tired of feeling “ashamed” about her sexuality: “I never really came out of the closet”

Cara Delevingne never made a “conscious decision” to come out as pansexual. The British model and actress, who is attracted to people regardless of their gender, she was tired of feeling “ashamed” of her sexualityso, from one moment to the next, she felt that she had to be honest with herself without the need to make an announcement about her preferences.

Speaking to the British magazine fashionwhich is celebrating 50 years of London Pride with its August issue, the 29-year-old supermodel said: “It’s hard to call this a coming out story, because I never really came out of the closet. It was rather that I decided to put my cards on the table and say: ‘I’m in love, I’m in love with who I’m in love with’. I didn’t feel like she was coming out of the closet.”

The actress stopped feeling ashamed of what she loved and who she is, “so for me it was more like saying ‘love is love.’ We should all be able to love whoever we want,” she added.

Cara pointed out to the publication that she wishes she could tell her younger self to “love” herself above all else and be proud of who she is: “If I could give a message to my younger self, it would be to love herself. It sounds very cliché, but I would also tell her to accept herself, to be her. It doesn’t matter what that means, good or bad. Just for her to accept herself just the way she is.”

Since opening up about her sexuality in 2014, the model – who is one of the 12 stars on the magazine’s cover – considers the LGBTQ+ community to be “more than family” to her. “The most joyful part of being part of the LGBTQ+ community is when you really understand and become part of that community, or the moments you have and the connections you make. Being in that community is one of the most important and incredible things in the world.”

He added: “Family is important. But that community is more than a family. They are so alike in so many different ways. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, or who you are, or how old you are.”

