Cara Delevingne wears Nutella hair, the perfect brown shade for fall 2022

In this season, where fashion brands reveal their best proposals for the coming year, not only dress trends shine.

At the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week, Cara Delevingne was seen in a stunning new look for the launch of her new line Cara Loves Karl Paris, created in collaboration with the label founded by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The 30-year-old British model appeared smiling and looking great with a new hair color. named as the color nutellais a perfect tone for fall 2022 which, as we have already mentioned, is in trend thanks to its characteristic warm and natural tones, marking a ‘clear’ return of brown colours.

Cara Delevingne with Nutella color.Getty Images.

Cara Delevingne wears Nutella hair color

It’s about a warm browna ‘lighter’ version of the chocolate color, also thanks to the light tones of caramel. A hair color that, to be exact, we had already talked about in 2019 whose name was coined by celebrity hairdresser Marc Mena.

Let’s remember that three years ago he applied it to the star of Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer. What we considered then applies today: Nutella brown color It is a great alternative for those who want to keep their brown hair but give the lengths a warmer and more luminous touch.

Another of the great advantages of new hair color Cara Delevingneis that to wear this look, it does not matter what color complexion you have. The Nutella tone It’s perfect for those who simply want to dare to go blonde (like the supermodel) or those with dark hair who want to brighten up their features.