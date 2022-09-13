Cara Delevingne: what the model did and why her family wants to help her [Video] – The Sun of Mexico

Last week the world was surprised, and not in the best way, after images of Cara Delevingne behaving strangely in her car were released.

As always, the paparazzi did their thing and captured the model, who looked disoriented, anxious, smoking a pipe and consuming drops of an unknown liquid.

Read also: The audio of Britney Spears that exposed the abuse of her father

In fact, it was in the previous days that suspicions arose that something was not right because the celebrity missed her own event: the official launch of her new CARA LOVES KARL collection, a collaboration with the iconic fashion house of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The event was held by stars of fashion, film and music, but the model never appeared, however, she posted about it on her Instagram and celebrated the premiere of the collection.

Cara Delevigne and the video that set off the alarms

The reality is that his behavior impacted social networks because the images became viral and set off the alarms not only of his followers, but also of his relatives and family in general.

As if this were not enough, this day a video was revealed where, according to the sources of dailymail, The young woman was unable to control the movements of her body, she was seen on her cell phone, bending down, dropping her smartphone and walking from one side to the other, looking very anxious.

Is Cara Delevingne in crisis? Pulling on a pipe while sitting in her car, she looks ashen, with sunken cheeks and dark rings circling her eyes. That glow which propelled her to a huge fortune and global fame has faded and changed into shorts that showcased the bruises on her legs. pic.twitter.com/UAUHXGKPwF — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 3, 2022

She was then taken by her security team and attendant to the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles on Monday, where she lay on the back the whole way, sticking her feet out the window.

According to the newspaper, the star was two hours late for his flight and on the tarmac, he was seen talking on the phone while smoking and with the same nervous demeanor the entire time.

The one who was once called the “It Girl” of the fashion industry, arrived two hours late at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles on Monday.

Cara Delevingne’s family worried

After images of Cara went viral, her sister Poppy, also a model and actress, has flown from London, where she lives with her husband, James Cook, to visit Delevingne.

Close sources told the Daily Mail that Poppy was seen leaving Cara’s mansion in an exclusive Los Angeles location last weekend.

Apparently her sister would have gone to perform an intervention and help the model, who is apparently going through a difficult time, but who has not wanted to accept it for a long time.

A friend even declared that during his 30th birthday on a yacht, in Ibiza he saw her “Very messy”.

“She was messier than she had been in a long time, but she says she’s fine, she was about to turn 30 and she wanted to have a good time.

“She’ll think the pictures are funny, she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she’s living her life and says she’s absolutely fine.” said.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Finally, her sister seems to be trying to convince the young woman to enter rehabilitation, without confirming that Cara has accepted such help so far.