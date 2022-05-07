Cara Delevingne will be Selena Gomez’s romantic interest in ‘Only Murders In the Building’

The cast of the 2nd season of “Only Murders In The Building” will have news! Cara Delevingne She will be part of the series playing a sophisticated girl from the art world named Alice. The announcement was made by the websites Variety and Deadline.

With the production of the next season, some of the stars that we will be able to see for the first time in the new episodes have been announced, such as Shirley McLaine, Amy Schumer, Michael Rapport and Cara Delevingne.

The signing of the model has excited fans of the series, since Delevingne is a good friend of Selena Gomez, with whom she was romantically linked years ago. And the story will undoubtedly benefit from the complicity between the actresses.

Delevingne will be the interest Romantic of the interpreter of Mabel this season, who will meet an art gallery owner named Alice who, according to the publication, will put the protagonist in contact with a facet of her sexuality which until now has been denied.

Cara Delevingne will play Selena Gomez’s love interest in Season 2 of ‘Only Murders In The Building.’ pic.twitter.com/s7JENdOUgq — PopBase (@PopBase) May 5, 2022

“It was wonderful to have the two of them, who know each other and felt very comfortable with each other.“, declares John Hoffman, co-creator of the series. “Sparks fly making it clear to you that one is opening up the other’s world“.

“It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world” 👀 — John Hoffman talks about Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne as love interests on #OMITB pic.twitter.com/Su5LC8r5Bw — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 5, 2022

“Only Murders In the Building” became the most watched series on the streaming service HULU in United States. It was created by Steve Martinwhich shares the spotlight with Martin Short and Selena Gomez. All three are also executive producers.

In history, they give life to characters fascinated by the stories of crimes real, and end up getting involved in the investigation of the mysterious death from a neighbor of the building where they live, in New York.