Cara Delevingne worries about recent behavior

actress and model Cara Delevingne He has his fans, family, and friends worried about his recent behavior.

The 30-year-old model is known for her eccentric style and sense of humor; however, lately she has been seen involved in a series of strange incidents.

Some people and paparazzi saw her behaving in a wrong way at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, during Monday, September 5, 2022.

It may interest you: The reason why Angelina Jolie sued Brad Pitt again

In the place they saw the model walking around and without shoes, with wet hair and bruises on her arms, according to a report by The Sun. In addition, she wore a T-shirt with a picture of Britney Spears.

Sources close to the woman stated that she was on the plane for less than an hour, although it is not known if she was asked to leave the plane or if she descended voluntarily.

A few days ago, she also looked pale and was seen smoking a pipe in her car. Cara’s friends and family fear that something bad will happen to her.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” said a close friend. to the English newspaper The Sun.

A few weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday on a yacht and with friends like Sienna Miller and Margot RobbieCara’s life seems to have changed from heaven to earth.

Don’t stop watching: A distant relationship: the story of Lady Di and Queen Elizabeth II

At 20, with her distinctive bushy eyebrows and quirky personality, Cara became a supermodel. In total, she has been on the cover of Vogue 15 times. In fact, she is currently an ambassador for Dior and Puma.

Cara is the daughter of the English promoter charles delevingne and the socialite pandora delevingnewho has always made his battle with heroin addiction and bipolar disorder public.

In case you missed it: Netflix suspends filming of “The Crown” after the death of Queen Elizabeth ll